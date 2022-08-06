St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Updated | Residents helped shape draft masterplan for Gymea Bay Baths Reserve, which is on public exhibition

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 6 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.