The community has until August 31 to provide comment on Sutherland Shire Council's draft masterplan for upgrading Gymea Bay Baths Reserve.
Cr Jack Boyd, who moved in July last year for the masterplan to be fast-tracked, said a stakeholder reference group consisting of interested community members provided input at three meetings hosted by expert Council staff.
"The baths and surrounding reserve are a hidden gem of the shire," he said.
"Whether you're a swimmer, an angler or just enjoy getting out into nature, the baths have something for everyone.
"When I first called for this masterplan I knew there were many challenges - lighting, vegetation management, water quality, vehicular and pedestrian access, as well as the need for improved amenities.
"If this endeavour was going to succeed, the community had to be at the heart of the project.
"Thank you to the community members who guided this process through our Stakeholder Reference Group. The site has many challenges, not all of which could be addressed, but I'm proud of the outcome."
"I look forward to hearing the community's feedback and, once the final masterplan has been adopted, moving to ensure we create a beautiful, accessible public space for generations to come."
Key features include:
Detailed background on the project: https://cms.ssc.nsw.gov.au/files/sharedassets/website/document-library/governance/council-meetings/2022-07-11-inf-business-paper.pdf
Community consultation: https://jointheconversation.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/gymea-bay-mp-2022?fbclid=IwAR3ra483bbE-N2XmzN4GwI7QGLF0iDO6bHfU4V8c3xLuDKXFP6Pq5UYc3Yw
EARLIER
A range of improvements are proposed for Gymea Bay Baths Reserve in a draft masterplan, which will soon go on exhibition for community feedback.
The most significant changes - upgrading the foreshore area with shade, shelter, showers and picnic amenities; relocating toilet amenities; and constructing a multi-purpose building - are envisaged in the long-term.
Proposed short-term works include bush regeneration and compliant stairs at the Ellesmere Road entrance and foreshore area.
Envisaged medium-term works include an upgraded car park, shared path and service road improvements, a viewing platform and turning head, and potential boardwalk improvements.
The Sutherland Shire Council masterplan will be implemented in stages and will depend on funding allocations.
Council's infrastructure committee unanimously agreed this week to exhibit the plans for 28 days, after which feedback will be considered and final details decided.
A staff report said the swimming baths alongside the reserve were an important public recreation facility that had been in continual use by the Gymea Bay Swimming Club and the local community for over 60 years.
"There is a long history of works undertaken by council to develop and maintain the facility," the report said.
"In 2010 the baths were renewed, and a new footbridge built to link the baths with Coonong Creek Bushland Reserve on the northern side of the bay.
"There have been numerous issues raised over past years relating to the use and management of Gymea Bay Baths Reserve.
"These relate to vehicle access and parking, pedestrian and inclusive access, provision of amenities, neighbouring property access, vegetation management, anti-social behaviour, lighting and water quality.
"The access road at the entrance to the reserve has recently been upgraded to improve its safety and functionality, however the existing car park and stairs leading from the car park to the baths are in poor condition.
"There are uneven surfaces, potholes and undefined boundaries in the car park. The stair access to the baths consists of an informal and noncompliant arrangement of asphalt, concrete and sandstone ramps and stairs in very poor condition.
"At the car park, environmental damage is being caused with encroachment into natural areas."
The council carried out initial community consultation in late 2021, with 249 submissions being received.
The most common concern related to potential conflicts among user groups arising from increased site use and a desire to protect the environmental condition of the reserve.
The most common suggestions for improvement included addressing baths' water quality, improved waste management, pedestrian accessibility, improving the car park, providing access for boats and other watercraft, upgrading toilets and showers, seating, shelter, and picnic facilities, improved signage and protection of heritage and environment.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
