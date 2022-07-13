Surge of break-ins in St George

St George Police have recently received increased reports of Break and Enters and Steal from Motor Vehicles in Oatley, Connells Point, Kyle Bay, Lugarno and Sans Souci.
Nearly all the cars stolen in the past, were taken with the car keys left on the kitchen counter and car doors left unlocked, enabling access using the garage door remote.
Police have reminded residents of the Local Area Command on how to minimise the likelihood of their residence and vehicle being targeted for theft:
- Lock your place of residence
- Lock your gates, sheds and garages
- Do not leave spare keys outside the home
- Do not leave valuables, mobile devices or keys (home or vehicle) in clear view
- Secure all valuables by removing them from the vehicle (phones, laptops, bags etc).
- Do not leave any money visible from outside the vehicle.
- Lock the doors/boot, even if you're only leaving the vehicle for a short period of time.
- Keep car keys in your pocket or somewhere secure and also make sure the spare pair is kept somewhere safe. "It's an unfortunate fact that a small group of people will attempt to enter and steal from another person's house and/or car and we ask for your cooperation in making your house/car an undesirable target," Str George Police said in a statement on Facebook.
"While St George Police will do everything in their power to investigate and prosecute those found stealing from homes or vehicles we ask for a little bit of help from the owners in achieving this!
"If you see any suspicious activity or know of anyone who likes going into other people's homes and vehicles, please contact Kogarah Police Station on 8566 7499 or Hurstville Police Station on 9375 8599 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
"Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages."
