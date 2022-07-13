St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Surge of break-ins in St George

Updated July 13 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:19am
St George Police have recently received increased reports of Break and Enters and Steal from Motor Vehicles in Oatley, Connells Point, Kyle Bay, Lugarno and Sans Souci.

