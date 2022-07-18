Cronulla Sharks Boardriders junior champion Kash Brown came out on top as the best U16 male surfer as the 2022 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open pres. by Vissla wrapped up last week.
After a two-year-long hiatus the event returned to Lennox Head with some of Australia's best young up-and-comers going toe-to-toe in picturesque beach break conditions.
15-year-old Brown, who just got through his quarter final with a .4 lead over third placed Kash Smith, then went on a surge winning his semi and then the final in one metre clean right handers with a close .7 win over Will Martin.
The former Australian u14 Champion said he was happy to get the hard fought win.
"I'm over the moon to win this Skullcandy Ozgrom Open. It was a great final with Fred Carmody, Fletcher Kelleher and Will Martin - all the boys were ripping."
Kash got the points in the final with an 8.47 and a handy 7.13 backup wave.
Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden said this event brings the best groms, not only from the local community but from around the world, to Lennox Head to display the best of junior high-performance surfing.
"The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open has long been regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the world and we're pumped to see it unfold on the beaches of Lennox Head and on the web for the world to view," Madden said.
The six-day event ran from July 7-12 July and comprised of a World Surf League sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series event, as well as an elite competition for promising grommets.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
