St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kash grabs the headlines

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victory: Cronulla's Kash Brown came out on top as the best U16 male surfer at the 2022 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.Picture Surfing NSW

Cronulla Sharks Boardriders junior champion Kash Brown came out on top as the best U16 male surfer as the 2022 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open pres. by Vissla wrapped up last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.