A 10-storey boarding house for up 54 residents would be built at 13 Bay Street, Rockdale under an application that went to the Bayside Local Planning Panel this week.
The $4.85 million development would be built adjacent to the high density Chapel Street Precinct and near the Seven Ways intersection in the Rockdale CBD.
There were 74 submissions on the DA that went to the Local Planning Panel with a recommendation for approval.
Objections included overdevelopment of the site, overshadowing, increased traffic and decline in market value of the adjoining eastern apartments.
One objector said there was no mechanism to be able to cap the rent to ensure that it is proper affordable housing.
The council report said that the State Environmental Planning Policy for Affordable Rental Housing does not permit the consent authority to ensure a cap on rents.
The developer also asked for an increase in the permitted 28-metre height for the site to take it to 33-metres, an extra 5.09 metres or 18 per cent.
The council report said that the variation in height will result in a better urban design outcome and be "visually sympathetic" to the other developments in the Chapel Street Precinct which are 33-metres to 38-metres in height.
The plan provides for 19 double lodger rooms, 15 single lodger rooms, making a maximum 53 residents plus a manager.
To support this will be two basement levels of parking with 16 car spades plus two for a ground-floor shop.
A $4.6 million, 50 room boarding house is currently under construction at 11-13 the Seven Ways including a ground floor commercial outlet and a communal open rooftop space.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
