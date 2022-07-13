St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Glenlee to be considered for listing on State Heritage Register

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:27am
The historic Glenlee property at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno.

The Heritage Council of NSW is to consider listing the historic Glenlee property at Boronia Parade, Lugarno on the State Heritage Register (SHR) in acknowledgement of its heritage significance to the people of New South Wales.

