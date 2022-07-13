Glenlee to be considered for listing on State Heritage Register

The Heritage Council of NSW is to consider listing the historic Glenlee property at Boronia Parade, Lugarno on the State Heritage Register (SHR) in acknowledgement of its heritage significance to the people of New South Wales.
A submission will be made by Georges River Council in support of the SHR listing.
Any members of the community, owners, managers, organisations or other interested parties are invited to make a written submission regarding the proposed listing and significance of Glenlee.
Submissions should be posted or emailed to the Heritage Council of NSW at the following address during the public submission period commencing on 13 July 2022 and closing on 10 August 2022:
Heritage Council of NSW, Locked Bag 5020, Parramatta, NSW. 2124, or heritagemailbox@environment.nsw.gov.au
A Development Application for the property calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots.
Last January, the NSW Government renewed an Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee for 12 months.
Georges River Council also voted to prepare a Planning Proposal to include Glenlee on Schedule 5 of the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021.
The council also decided to write to local MPs seeking State and Federal Government funding to purchase the site which has an estimated cost of $15 million.
One hectare of the property is covered by blackbutt eucalypt bushland classed as 'High Ecological Value' which filters stormwater runoff from surrounding streets, and is habitat for swamp wallabies, echidnas and 12 species of threatened wildlife, including eastern ospreys, powerful owls, white-bellied sea eagles and endangered microbats.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
