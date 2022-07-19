Plans to rezone the council car park at Jannali for a Woolworths retail-residential development and 200-space commuter car park are progressing, albeit slowly, behind closed doors.
The project was to have been fast-tracked after the state government bowed to public pressure and scrapped a move to compulsorily acquire nine homes on the other side of the train line to build a car park, which was promised at the last election.
However, the urgency, which led to that move, has disappeared.
A spokesman for Transport for NSW said, "The current preferred solution is an integrated commuter car park within Sutherland Shire Council's proposed development at Box Lane in Jannali".
"Council is leading the development of this proposal, and they are best placed to advise on the timeframes for next steps and project delivery," he said.
Miranda MP and Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading, Eleni Petinos, said the government was "committed to supporting commuters" and TfNSW was "providing advice to the council with regard to commuter car parking requirements as council progresses its planning proposal to rezone the site".
Woolworths regional development manager Tony Pratt said, "We remain committed to our town centre proposal for Jannali, which we believe could reinvigorate the Box Road retail and commercial precinct, create new jobs and convenience".
"We are currently reviewing a study commissioned by Sutherland Shire Council," he said. "We hope to resume discussions with council in the near future."
Sutherland Shire Council expressed its commitment to revitalising Jannali town centre, "through enabling the delivery of quality development that will meet the needs of our community well into the future".
"This includes plans to better activate the local retail sector and to deliver parking infrastructure that will accommodate the needs of local business, shoppers and those seeking ready access to the nearby transport hub of Jannali Station," a spokesman said.
"Council remains in discussion with a number of major stakeholders instrumental in realising this vision for the future of our community, and looks forward to keeping local residents informed as these plans progress."
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel found in May 2021 that, subject to a number of issues being addressed, the Planning Proposal was "well founded, has both strategic and site specific merit".
The council subsequently forwarded the proposal to the Minister for Planning for Gateway determination.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
