St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Jannali Town Centre revitalisation plans progress behind closed doors

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 19 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talks continue: Artist's impression of the Woolworths development, which the company claims will "reinvigorate the Box Road retail and commercial precinct, create new jobs and convenience". Picture: supplied

Plans to rezone the council car park at Jannali for a Woolworths retail-residential development and 200-space commuter car park are progressing, albeit slowly, behind closed doors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.