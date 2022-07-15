Major roads will be closed from 7am for the 50th anniversary Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf fun run and walk on Sunday, July 17.
Closures around the starting area in Sutherland will start at 5am.
Up to 7000 participants will take part the shire's biggest annual community event, which is organised by Wanda Surf Life Saving Club and raises funds for vital equipment.
The 11km event will start in Flora Street, Sutherland at 7.30am, an hour earlier than has previously been the case, to enable Acacia Road, a critical arterial route, to reopen earlier.
Other road closures will also be brought forward an hour.
RMS-accredited traffic controllers and police will manage road closures on the route, mostly along Kingsway. Marshalls will only direct participants on the route.
The official finishing time is 10am at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda beach.
Transport for NSW is encouraging participants to plan ahead and consider all the available travel options.
"Traffic will be heavy in the area while closures and detours are in place so participants are encouraged to catch public transport to avoid delays arriving at the start line," TfNSW said.
"Shuttle buses will run regularly from Cronulla High School to get participants to the start; after the race, shuttle buses will leave from Cronulla High School running back to Sutherland."
Full details of road closures: https://www.pointtopoint.nsw.gov.au/sites/default/files/media/documents/2022/S2S%20Sun%2017%20July%202022%20-%20SETTI_V1%20May%202022.pdf
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
