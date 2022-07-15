St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Major roads to close from 7am for Sunday's Sutherland 2 Surf

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:34am, first published 3:45am
Sutherland 2 Surf is the shire's biggest annual community event. Picture: John Veage

Major roads will be closed from 7am for the 50th anniversary Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf fun run and walk on Sunday, July 17.

