St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Real Estate Institute of NSW Chief Executive visits St George

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:45am
Market trends and future predictions: Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW) Tim McKibbin is visiting St George on July 18 to discuss the local property market.

As part of the Real Estate Institute of NSW's (REINSW) annual roadshow, REINSW Chief Executive Tim McKibbin and President Peter Matthews will visit St George on July 18 at Kyle Bay to discuss the local real estate market.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

Local News

