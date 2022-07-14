As part of the Real Estate Institute of NSW's (REINSW) annual roadshow, REINSW Chief Executive Tim McKibbin and President Peter Matthews will visit St George on July 18 at Kyle Bay to discuss the local real estate market.
They will discuss affordability concerns, spiking demand, a lack of housing and recent natural disasters having significant effects on real estate, briefing industry representatives and business people on the state of the market and what the future holds.
According to REA Group, in the Georges River LGA, the median price of a house has increased by 24 per cent in the past 12 months, while units have risen by four per cent.
The events runs from 9am to 4.30pm at The Kyle Bay at 12 Merriman Street.
Funds raised will go towards Assistance Dogs Australia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
