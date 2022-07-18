Caringbah's Beau 'Jangles' Waters has won an Australian title in the 34-36 kilo 13 year division at the Australian U19 Titles in Melbourne last week.
Waters, the son of former pro boxer Ryan, had been training and lightly sparing for two years up to this point at home but as NSW boxers under the age of 14 years can't be registered as a combatant in any class he has had all his fights interstate.
After making the final Waters out pointed his opposition fighter from Victorian, Sonny Lindgren 5-0 and he put him on the canvas in the third round.
There were two awards handed out for the best overall boxer in the U19's and U15's with Beau picking up the award from the Australian coach Jamie Pittman as the U15's best boxer of the tournament.
Waters who was one of only five NSW fighters competing at the U19 Australian Titles is now preparing to fight a rematch against the only defeat in his short career in Brisbane in three weeks.
