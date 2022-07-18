St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Beau 'Jangles' collects gold

John Veage
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
Gold: Waters receives his medal from Aust Coach Jamie Pittman.

Caringbah's Beau 'Jangles' Waters has won an Australian title in the 34-36 kilo 13 year division at the Australian U19 Titles in Melbourne last week.

