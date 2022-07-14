Developer denies paying cash to former councillors

A Hurstville developer and real estate agent has denied paying cash to two councillors for helping with the approval of two multi-million project.
The ICAC is investigating whether, between 2014 and 2021, then Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street; and 53-57 Forest Road, 108-126 Durham Street and 9 Roberts Lane, Hurstville (the Landmark Square development).
Philip Uy when questioned by the ICAC on July 12 about large amounts of money kept at his Sydney home said it was normal practice in Chinese culture.
Asked by the Commissioner Stephen Rushton how much he has kept at home he said "hundreds of thousands".
Counsel for ICAC, MS Zeli Heger showed Mr Uy a list of transactions for his own account and asked the reason for a cash withdrawal on 15 August, 2013 for $30,000 and a number of withdrawals for $10,000 each in 2015.
Philip Uy was shown a photo found on his mobile phone that was created on 19 February, 2015.
Ms Heger, "What was that money for?"
Mr Uy, "That's my savings.
Ms Heger, "How much money was there?"
Mr Uy, "I can't remember."
Mr Heger, "And why did you take a photograph of it?"
Mr Uy, "Because I liked it. I felt it was not a secret."
He was shown another image on 6 April, 2015 and asked what this money was for.
Mr Uy, "This is money I just kept, I have a right to keep money."
Ms Heger "Was this amount additional to the money we saw in the last photograph?"
Mr Uy, "No. I think they might be the same. I sometimes group them in different ways and took photos. I have nothing else to do. I just like moving them around and did that."
Ms Heger, "You're aware that Mr Badalati has given evidence that you gave him $70,000 in cash in 2015?"
Mr Uy, "I did not."
Ms Heger, "The money in those photographs wasn't money that you paid to Mr Badalati?"
Mr Uy, "Of course not. Why would I need to give it to him?"
Mr Heger, "As at 2015 you were involved in a development application before Hurstville Council regarding 1-5 Treacy Street and also a planning proposal that was lodged before council regarding Landmark Square. And Mr Badalati's evidence is that you gave him $70,000 in 2015 as a thank you for his help on Treacy Street."
Mr Uy, "Definitely not."
Ms Heger, "Have you ever given Mr Badalati money in respect of Treacy Street?"
Mr Uy, "I didn't."
When questioned he also denied giving Mr Hindi money in relation to Treacy Street.
Questioned on Mr Badalati's evidence that he had paid Mr Badalati and Mr Hindi $100,000 each in relation to Landmark Square after a meeting at a coffee shop in Rhodes Mr Uy said, "I have not paid anything."
Ms Heger, "Do you have an explanation why Mr Badalati would tell this Commission you paid him $170,000?"
Mr Uy, "I don't know."
Mr Uy also denied evidence given by former Hurstville Councillor Cifton Wong that he gave $10,000 to Con Hindi in relation to a proposal to purchase the council owned Gloucester Road car park.
Mr Heger, "Did you ever pay Mr Hindi any money in relation to the Gloucester Road Car Park?
Mr Uy,"Definitely not."
The hearing continues.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
