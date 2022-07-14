St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Developer denies paying cash to former councillors

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:04am, first published 3:23am
A Hurstville developer and real estate agent has denied paying cash to two councillors for helping with the approval of two multi-million project.

