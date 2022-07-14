Work has started on building a three metre high seawall of boulders at North Cronulla beach in an attempt to stop further erosion.
Truckloads of boulders began arriving today, and a big earthmover placed them in position on the foreshore from where the lifeguard tower was removed on Monday night.
The operation will continue over the next week.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said it was "a short term solution to stop further erosion".
"Now that we have adopted a new Bate Bay coastal management plan, which took three years to get through, we will sit down and work out a more permanent solution," he said.
Cr Pesce said the council was liaising with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's biodiversity, conservation and science team, who had "provided excellent support and advice".
The lifeguard tower, which was removed by crane to avoid it falling into the sea, now sits on the ground in front of the surf life saving club redevelopment area.
That section of the Esplanade is fenced off.
Bate Bay beaches have suffered three serious erosion events in less than a month.
