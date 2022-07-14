St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Boulders brought in to stop further beach erosion at North Cronulla

By Photos: John Veage; Story: Murray Trembath
July 14 2022 - 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work begins on building a three-metre high boulders seawall at North Cronulla. Picture: John Veage

Work has started on building a three metre high seawall of boulders at North Cronulla beach in an attempt to stop further erosion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.