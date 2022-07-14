Kicking goals at the Rebels

Being part of a team can have a transformative impact on people's lives - connecting people with their community, boosting their confidence and empowering people to realise their potential.
Damian the Practice Leader at Civic Industries and 'Doc' start every Saturday by heading to Southern Districts Rugby Club, where they are both part of a team.
Doc, is an NDIS participant and a Civic client,and Damian has played for the Southern Districts Rugby Club since he was in primary school, and is now currently playing and coaching the club's fourth grade team.
Doc's Southern District's journey started in 2021 when he first joined the team to support them as a 'runner' during training and games.
One of Doc's goals was to join a sporting club - and knowing the benefits of being part of a team, and to support Doc in achieving his goal, Damian asked him to be part of Southern Districts.
Doc quickly became one of the 'boys', taking on his role and officially being named "head hydration manager"- for the Southern Districts fourth grade rugby team.
"It's really exciting that we are able to continue to support Doc on this journey and have him be part of team," says Damian.
"Each week you can see his confidence out on the field grow, as well as his friendships with the team and members of the club.
Doc takes his role seriously, and is also quick to motivate and cheer on the players and he is one of the first to shake their hands post game.
Thanks to Civic's involvement in the team, they now support Doc and the whole team as an official sponsor - helping to provide the team with a training kit.
Bronwyn Afflick, regional operations manager said they are proud of Damian and Doc's achievements, and grateful for the club's support in helping Doc's goals become a reality.
Civic says its partnership shows its commitment to building inclusive communities and cultures, inspiring others to participate in local sporting teams.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
