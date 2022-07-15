St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River's endangered flora and fauna explored through art

July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Unbroken song by artist Rhonda Dee.

Georges River's endangered flora and fauna is examined through art in a new exhibition at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery.

