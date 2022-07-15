Georges River's endangered flora and fauna explored through art

Georges River's endangered flora and fauna is examined through art in a new exhibition at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
Called Mirror, Mirror on the River, the exhibition by artist Rhonda Dee reimagines centuries-old folktales through the modern-day lens of climate change.
Using mixed media artist Rhonda Dee explores the critically endangered and extinct flora and fauna species of the Georges River area.
Through painting and sculpture, she fuses aspects of animals, humans and plant species into new hybrid forms that question what it means to be the 'other' in an uncertain world. An example of this is her work, Broken Song.
Born near the border of Texas and Mexico, Rhonda Dee is a dual citizen of Australia and the United States.
Her artworks are concerned with identity and transformation, and span across a variety of mediums including sculpture, painting, installation, sound and public art.
Rhonda Dee's art works can be found in permanent collections at Long Island University (NY), the Museu Brasileiro da Escultura (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Macquarie University Art Gallery, the Australia China Arts Foundation, as well as in national and international private collections.
The community are invited to an afternoon tea to meet and hear about her work and the new exhibition.
For more information on the exhibition and to register for An Afternoon with the Artist, Rhonda Dee, visit: www.georgesriver.nsw.go.au/HMG
An Afternoon with the Artist, Rhonda Dee
Date: Saturday 23 July 2022, 2:00pm - 4.00pm
Cost: Free
Mirror, Mirror on the River
Date: On exhibition from Saturday, 23 July 2022 until Sunday 14 August 2022
Cost: Free
Location: Hurstville Museum & Gallery, 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville
Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10.00am - 4.00pm, Sunday 2.00pm - 5.00pm
Phone: 9330 6444.
