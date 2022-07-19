Development potential in Cronulla

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4
This beautifully presented family home is situated in a prestigious locale right next to the beach and Oak Park.
Taking in breathtaking views of the white sandy shoreline of Cronulla out to the ocean and over to the The Royal National Park and Bundeena, this is a rare development opportunity, offering a 948.5sqm parcel of land with a wide 20m frontage.
The four large, distinct living areas and wraparound balconies take advantage of the spectacular views and give you the ultimate beachside lifestyle.
There is a pool room with a wet bar, a sunroom with study and four double sized bedrooms all with substantial built-in wardrobes.
The master suite with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom benefits from the 180-degree ocean panorama - imagine waking up to that view every day.
The well-appointed kitchen accesses both dining areas.
Enjoy direct entry from your backyard to Oak Park that gives you access to the sandy beach and Sydney's most picturesque coastal walk.
As if all that wasn't enough there is also a secure four-car garage, a fully fenced in-ground swimming pool bathed in sunshine and a paved cabana.
This property, so close to cafes, schools, train station and shops must be seen to be believed - this could be your 'forever' home.
