Landmark level residence in Connells Point

Bed 5 | Bath 5 | Car 4
Being offered for the first time in 65 years, this historic, character filled landmark residence standing proudly on a level 1,334sqm approx. parcel of land encompasses open 180 degrees views over Kyle Bay and the Georges River.
Charming character features include high ceilings and sandstone walls.
A flexible floor plan offers multiple living options, five bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, the master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.
A total of five bathrooms including one outdoors, a study, a sunroom, a large rumpus room with a balcony, a billiard room with a cellar and storage plus an outdoor studio with a kitchenette.
Easy access between levels via a lift between the ground and first floor.
The attached self-contained flat with bathroom and kitchen is ideal for in-law or teenage accommodation.
Set well back off the street with established gardens and a level lawn, there's a covered outdoor entertaining area perfect for alfresco dining.
Also three car garaging, a carport and underhouse storage.
For the family homeowner, relish in your own piece of local history. For the builder/developer, a substantial parcel, extra wide 20.4m frontage and waterfront access on title. Subdivision or duplex possibilities are offered - subject to council approval.
A once in a lifetime opportunity.
