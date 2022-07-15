Let there be light, Kogarah residents say

Georges River Council has been asked to consider the installation of lighting at Hogben Park, Kogarah.
Residents have asked the council to install lighting to allow more people to use the park including the basketball court after dusk in the winter months.
Advertisement
Councillor Elise Borg submitted a Notice of Motion at last month's council meeting calling for an an investigation of lighting solutions for the park.
"The Kogarah North precinct is one of the most densely populated areas in the local government area, and the development of high-rise in this area continues each day, in line with the zonings approved in the 2015 New City Plan," Cr Borg said.
"With all of this development and increases in population in this area, there has been no increase to available open space in the area. Hogben Park is the only recreational park in close proximity to the Kogarah North development precinct.
"There is currently no lighting solution at the park, which features a very popular full-sized basketball court, meaning by 6pm in winter it is in complete darkness and not safe or usable for the community to enjoy.
"Providing lighting at the park, particularly for the basketball court, to enable an increase in the usage after-dark in the winter months is a positive outcome for the community and the many users of this popular park.
"This report is for Council officers to investigate the best lighting solution to enable the increased usage of the park, particularly the basketball court and to undertake the required community consultation on this proposal," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.