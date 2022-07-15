St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Let there be light, Kogarah residents say

By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:59am, first published 2:01am
Bright idea: Hogben Park, Kogarah. Residents have asked Georges River Council to investigation installling lighting to allow more people to use the park after dusk in the winter months. Picture: Chris Lane

Georges River Council has been asked to consider the installation of lighting at Hogben Park, Kogarah.

