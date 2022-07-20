The word 'crippling' jumps to mind when Mimi Kilbey talks about the health conditions she has endured for most of her young adult life.
Ms Kilbey, 26, of Cronulla, has suffered from reproductive discomfort since her teenage years.
She has endometriosis and "it's evil cousin" - adenomyosis. 'Endo', as it's commonly referred to within the silent circle of sufferers, is a common disease where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows outside it in other parts of the body.
More than 830,000 (more than 11 per cent) of Australian females are diagnosed with the condition at some point in their life.
Adenomyosis is where the inner lining of the uterus (the endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus.
Ms Kilbey was diagnosed at age 21, but the path towards diagnosis wasn't easy.
"I had been trying to get a diagnosis for about 10 years at that point," she said. "I was bouncing around from doctor to doctor with being misdiagnosed. I had painful periods since I was 11."
The most recent boost to reproductive health, just last month, was a major change to the National Cervical Screening Program. It means women can now perform their own cervical screening test.
The five-yearly Cervical Screening Test, free for women between 25-74, detects the human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause changes in the cells of the cervix.
New evidence suggests that screening for HPV every five years is more effective and just as safe as the formerly used Pap test, which was done every two years. Studies also show a self-collected sample is as accurate as a clinician-collected sample.
The government says do-it-yourself' tests will boost under-screening figures, be more accessible for people of different cultural background, and for those who have experienced sexual violence, plus support people within the gender diverse community.
Ms Kilbey said this is a positive change.
"Any pelvic exam can bring on a lot of pain," she said. "The first time I had to do a cervical test I was 18 and I wasn't yet diagnosed with endometriosis, and I remember it was so uncomfortable.
"This will be a game-changer for me. Being able to do to test in the comfort of your own home will be helpful, and I think a lot of women won't delay the test because many don't want to go to those appointments."
In March this year, a four year commitment of $58 million was also announced to help treat endometriosis - the largest ever investment in endometriosis treatment and research in Australia.
Ms Kilbey says any further support for treatment helps.
"I've had about four surgeries in the past few years to remove cysts because my test showed an abnormal result," she said. "I've had complications, I have to do physio, and I see a naturopath and Chinese herbalist. It's expensive, but it's a whole body approach," she said.
"There is still some stigma around gyneacological health - it's a bit of a hush-hush topic, but I think it's getting better."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
