Kogarah school's dim view of high-rise neighbours

The students and parents of Kogarah Public School have a very dim view of their new high-rise neighbour.
The new 33-metre high development in Regent street is having a major impact on the health, privacy and safety of students.
Advertisement
School rooms now look directly into the living areas of the new block of flats next door.
"It is only a matter of time before our children see something inappropriate, or that a resident takes images of our children or interacts with them in an inappropriate way," P&C president, Anna Harding said.
The school is in the "Kogarah North Precinct", was rezoned by the State Government for high density in 2016, and the surrounding area is now being converted from single storey houses to 10 storey apartment buildings.
"The first apartment building is now constructed and our children are in classrooms that look directly into people's living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens," Ms Harding said.
"You can literally see people on their computers and cooking their meals. It is very disruptive for our children and their main playground is now largely overshadowed by these apartments.
"As our school does not have a hall, all activities and assemblies take place in the playground in view of the apartments.
"The overshadowing from these buildings means that our primary playground is in shadow for much of the day during winter.
"The school buildings that are adjacent to the development are also permanently in shadow and are having major problems with mould and dampness."
One of the parents, Matina, who has two children at the school, said residents of the apartment block have asked the school to close the blinds in the classrooms because the children disturb them.
"It's all about privacy on both sides. The residents need their privacy as well," she said.
Another parent, Iwona said the planners did not take the school into consideration when upzoning the area.
The parents have sent their concerns to the Minister for Education, the Shadow Minister for Education, Georges River Council and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.
"We are seeking a rebuild or relocation of the school to ensure our children's privacy and safety," Ms Harding said.
"We have been raising our concerns for a few years now and feel like we are getting nowhere. We understand there are plans for a rebuild, but they have been shelved. We were not included in this year's budget.
"We want action by the Council and Department of Planning to protect our children in the planning process, including by requiring adequate privacy, sunlight and controls on construction as part of any future development consents.
"Our school has been completely disregarded in the planning process. Our children are paying a high price, and their privacy and safety are at risk, yet the Government has no plans to ensure their safety and wellbeing."
The Department of Education did lodge concerns with the Georges River Council in relation to the application for a residential development adjacent to Kogarah Public School. However, the application was approved by the council following some changes, a spokesperson for the department said.
Advertisement
"We're continuing to work with the P&C at the school and the wider school community to address privacy concerns," the spokesperson said.
"An independent hygienist has been asked to inspect the school to identify and address any potential mould."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.