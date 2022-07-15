St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah school's dim view of high-rise neighbours

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The students and parents of Kogarah Public School have a very dim view of their new high-rise neighbour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.