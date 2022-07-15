In 2021 Leonie Thomas took out the title of Ms Australia Elite (over 40) and won a place to represent Australia at the International event in Hawaii, but due to Covid and border lockdowns she wasn't able to compete-until now.
On July 23 she will take to the runway at the Ms World Universal Pageant in Sydney competing for the title of Ms World Universal in a dress sponsored by local Woolooware boutique La Sposa Wedding Inspiration .
Advertisement
Ms World Universal is open to all women over 25 and it promotes inclusiveness and enables an opportunity for women to advocate for their charity of choice .
Leonie advocates for Parents Beyond Breakup (Dads in Distress Program) as well as Homelessness, Youth Homelessness and Lupus.
These causes mean a lot to her - Leonie lived in The Bridge Youth Refuge as a teenager, she also ran the support group for people living with invisible illnesses at Sutherland Hospital and loves that through this opportunity she can instill hope, support and awareness in the lives of others.
Leonie said the event at the Novotel runs for 6 days - and contestants are judged in interview, fitness, gown and if they make finals they are asked a 'question'.
Leonie isn't the only Shire local involved, the Director of the Ms Australia NZ Oceania Pageant is Sylvania's Robbie Canner, the hair stylists are H & L Salon and the makeup artists are Minx Makeup and Ameera Beauty and Laser Clinics.
See: Ms Australia Elite
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.