St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gala coronation for all World Universal categories

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:21am, first published July 15 2022 - 4:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crown: Ms Australia Elite contestant Leonie Thomas is competing in the Ms World Universal Pageant in Sydney next week.Picture Cody Photography

In 2021 Leonie Thomas took out the title of Ms Australia Elite (over 40) and won a place to represent Australia at the International event in Hawaii, but due to Covid and border lockdowns she wasn't able to compete-until now.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.