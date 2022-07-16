Weekly Wrap: Thanks for sharing your thoughts ... keep them coming

Hello readers,
I want to start by thanking those who have shared their thoughts via our online "Letters to the editor" portal in recent weeks.
The result has been a return of the Opinion page in our print edition.
Advertisement
It is a section of the paper many folk enjoy. I know this, because when it doesn't make the cut I cop the complaints.
As many of you will have noted, our Opinion page has gone missing on more than one occasion throughout the year. There's a simple reason for that ... a letters drought.
It's a simple formula when it comes to the print edition ... if there aren't enough letters coming in, we can't make up the page. It sounds silly, but there are many who ask the question.
For those who have never taken advantage of the space, it really is your page to share your thoughts.
There are two simple ways of getting your letter to my desk; the most direct is obviously by email (mlawrence@austcommunitymedia.com.au), the other is via our online portal, theleader.com.au/comment/send-a-letter-to-the-editor/
Making headlines this week, the Kogarah Public School community is up in arms due to the emergence of neighbouring high rise developments.
They say pupils can see directly into the loungerooms and kitchens of the apartments and among other issues, fear it is only a matter of time the pupils see something they shouldn't. Short of a school relocation, there doesn't seem an easy fix to the situation.
By the time many of you will be reading this column the Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf fun run and walk will have been and gone.
Today's (Sunday) event is of special note as it marks the 50th year since it was first run.
Organised by Wanda Surf Life Saving Club, more than 7000 entrants were expected to take part. See Wednesday's Leader for the run down.
Staying with the surf, boulders were brought in through the week to stop further beach erosion at North Cronulla. The beachfront is barely there following a severe bashing earlier this month.
Also this week Sutherland Hospital said farewell to its after hours manager Seng Lum, who after more than 20 years in the post has decided now is the right time to retire.
In a somewhat unusual send-off, Mr Lum, who emigrated from Malaysia, was treated to a Scottish salute from a piper on Thursday of last week, otherwise known as Bastille Day. While there was no French connection, Mr Lum's wife Janice (who also worked at Sutherland Hospital) hails from Scotland, and he's a fan of all things tartan.
We wish the couple well.
As always, I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed and I thank you for reading and your ongoing support of local news.
Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Advertisement
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.