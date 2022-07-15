St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lynda Greenwood's ex-partner sentenced to minimum 19 years and one month jail for bludgeoning and stabbing her to death outside her Como townhouse

By Margaret Scheikowski
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
Life cut short: Lynda Greenwood, 39, died on the driveway of her home in Cremona Road, Como.

Lynda Greenwood had bright pink house keys so she could find them quickly to get inside in case her violent ex-partner was waiting in ambush at her Como home.

