The Sharks overcame the sin-binning of hooker Blayke Brailey to inflict a rare defeat on the Cowboys in Townsville last Friday night.
The 26-12 triumph was Cronulla's fifth in a row and moved Craig Fitzgibbon's men into equal second place with North Queensland on 26 points.
After scoring a hat-trick of tries in last weekend's defeat of Melbourne, Jesse Ramien picked up where he left off, opening the scoring in just the fourth minute-he grabbed his second try in the 20th minute when he forced his way through the attempted tackles of Ben Hampton and Luciano Leilua.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he was happy they got through large periods of goal line defence.
" I thought physically they were a little bit more committed than us and put the pressure on us - I was was not happy with that part of the game.
" I was really happy with the eight minutes after halftime when Blayke was in the bin. They had scored prior to that and there was potential to get rattled."
After five consecutive wins, the Sharks face their biggest test when they travel to Penrith this Friday night to take on the top-of-the-table Panthers.
It was also a good weekend for the Newtown Jets who returned to the top of the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup ladder after a 30-10 win over the Parramatta Eels at Henson Park.
It was an impressive performance from the Jets, who managed to tame an Eels side chock full of NRL experience, including the likes of Bryce Cartwright, Mitch Rein and Nathan Brown.
Centre Kayal Iro was the star for Newtown, scoring two tries in quick succession late in the first half, although he was ably supported by hooker Jayden Berrell, who was a threat to the Eels' defensive line every time he touched the ball.
Tries to winger Tyla Tamou and Kade Dykes during the final 10 minutes of play sealed a commanding 20-point victory.
It wasn't such good news for the HNWP Sharks,suffering a heartbreaking Grand Final loss, going down by 21-20 to the Wests Tigers in a golden point thriller at Campbelltown Stadium.
After the team finished 14-all after the regulation 70 minutes, the Sharks went ahead in extra time courtesy of some brilliance from Quincy Dodd and Sam Bremner, before the Tigers leveled with only seconds left on the clock.
The teams turned around for a golden point period, with a Sharks error, gifting the Tigers field position, with their half back and Captain Emily Curtis slotting the game-winning field goal.
"There were a few key moments we just didn't control, we had our opportunities to put them away and we just didn't take those moments which hurt us in the end " Sharks coach Tony Herman said.
