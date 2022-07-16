Teenager dies in crash at Loftus

A teenager has died in a single-vehicle crash on Princes Highway, Loftus this morning.
"Just after 3am, emergency services were called to the scene following reports a Ford Territory, which had been travelling in the north bound lanes, had left the roadway and collided with a number of trees," a police statement said.
"A number of witnesses nearby went to the assistance of the driver and only occupant, a 17-year-old male, before emergency services attended.
"The teenager died at the scene.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined."
Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
