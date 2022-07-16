St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

17-year-old driver killed in crash on Princes Highway, Loftus

Updated July 16 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 8:29pm
Teenager dies in crash at Loftus

A teenager has died in a single-vehicle crash on Princes Highway, Loftus this morning.

