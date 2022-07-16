The Cronulla Winter Market will be held at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda beach next weekend (July 30-31).
The event was to have been an Easter Market held in April, but was postponed due to the weather.
Organisers Cambridge Markets have a wet weather option in place for next weekend - the market will go ahead in the car park at the reserve.
More than 150 stalls will offer fashion, homewares, art, craft, plants, photography, pet goods, toys, gifts, candles and a smorgasbord of international gourmet food.
Stallholders include The Peony Press, Isekai Studio, Foxytrot, Bowerbird Jewels, Sea Active and Verve Candles as well as food and beverage operators Buffalo Vale distillery, Savannah Estate winery and Pokolbin cider, Thicc Cookies, OMG Donuts, Halloumi Me, Knuckles to You, Brooklyn Boy Bagels and Taylor-Made Tea, plus Sydney-based makers such as Merchants of Nonsense, Stellino and Pointer Apparel.
Cambridge Markets' Madelienne Anderson said the winter market, from 10am to 4pm, each day, would support small businesses and bring the community together in a safe, happy environment.
Event sponsor, Madeline Tynan, from Tynan Mercedes-Benz Miranda, said the motor group was thrilled to support a thriving community event.
