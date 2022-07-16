St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla Winter Market to be held on July 30-31 after earlier postponement

Updated July 16 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:15pm
A previous market at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda. Picture: supplied

The Cronulla Winter Market will be held at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda beach next weekend (July 30-31).

