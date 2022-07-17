Banksia's Kristine Santos was in winning glory in South Korea recently, taking out the 'honesty' award in Mrs Universe Ltd.
The mother-of-three, who is a runway and pageant coach, won her sash on the global stage this year.
Known as 'Kristine Tootsie Aseron Santos', she represented Australia alongside a total of 105 countries in the final.
Mrs Santos also studied accounting at St George TAFE and has carried out several charity projects in the area and overseas.
