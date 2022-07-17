Another white shark has been tagged and released from a SMART drumline off Blackwoods beach, Cronulla.
The 2.04 metre shark was detected at 3.33pm yesterday (Saturday July 16).
Advertisement
The Department of Primary Industries, which operates the technology, issued the alert via Twitter and an app.
It is the fourth shark alert at Cronulla in a month.
On Tuesday June 14, a 2.58 metre tiger shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline off Blackwoods beach.
It was believed to be the first reported incident since 15 SMART drumlines and a listening station were deployed between Greenhills and Oak Park in March this year.
Another one or two sharks were detected six days later.
On Monday June 20, a tagged white shark was detected by the Cronulla listening station at 9.45am.
The exact location was not given - listening stations cover an area of about 500 metres.
About 30 minutes later, a 2.25 metre white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Blackwoods.
This could have been the same shark detected by the listening station.
The DPI says SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-In-Real Time) technology has proved to be the most effective tool for catching target sharks, minimising the catch of non-target animals, and maximising the survival of all animals caught on the gear.
"This state of the art technology allows sharks to be tagged, relocated, and released alive", the department's website says.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.