Costly defeat stunned the Suns

Rockdale Ilinden's finals hopes have taken a big hit as the Northbridge Bulls FC recorded a 2-1 victory at the Sydney United Sports Centre on Saturday afternoon.
With only two games to go there is a tight tussle for finals football.
The home team opened the scoring, then Rockdale got one back but another Bulls goal made it tough for the away team to get back in the game.
The visitors after equalising through Bai Antoniou, couldn't find another goal in the close contest.
Rockdale took their time to settle into the contest and in a fiery first half, they had the last chance before the break when National Premier League's NSW Men's top goal scorer Alec Urosevski connected well with a cross but put it straight at Kaye.
The visitors started off the second half in fine style as a wonderful one-two from Peter Kekeris and Jaden Casella saw the latter thrash straight at Kaye then Bai Antoniou swept home for 1-1.
The visitors, had a few half chances heading into the final ten minutes, but when Rockdale Ilinden had a golden chance to score from a set piece it went straight to the keeper.
It was Northbridge who got themselves the dramatic winning goal in the 87th minute as a cross was unfortunately spilled by Rockdales Bradasevic into the path of the Bulls Nathan Dimou who smashed it home for 2-1.
There was a late chance for Rockdale that didn't come off and coach Steve Zoric said he was disappointed by his side's slow start that cost them in the game.
"We started off slow but we were much better in the second half," he said.
"We had a few chances which included the goal to Antoniou, but some defensive errors at the back cost us which has become a curse.
"Now we move onto next week and we have finals to play for, two games to go, and if we played like we did in the second half we should be fine."
Rockdale now play fourth placed Sydney FC in a home game they simply have to win at Ilinden Sports Centre Sunday July 24, 4pm.
