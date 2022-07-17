St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Tight tussle for finals

Updated July 18 2022 - 3:02am, first published July 17 2022 - 11:30pm
Costly defeat stunned the Suns

Rockdale Ilinden's finals hopes have taken a big hit as the Northbridge Bulls FC recorded a 2-1 victory at the Sydney United Sports Centre on Saturday afternoon.

