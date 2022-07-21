A top academic school in Sutherland Shire has welcomed a move to give gifted students from disadvantaged backgrounds more opportunities to learn alongside their peers.
The Department of Education is changing the selection process for opportunity classes and selective high schools.
It follows from the NSW Government's 2018 review, which found that certain groups of high potential students were missing out on places because of their low socio-economic background, Aboriginal background, or because they had a disability.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the new process will reserve up to 20 per cent of places for students from these groups, including also those from rural areas. The review also showed girls were under-represented.
"A student's academic potential should not be determined by where they live, their background, or their disability," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are helping to address the unintended barriers that prevent gifted students from having fair and equitable access to opportunity classes and selective high schools."
Principal of Caringbah Selective High School, Alan McLean, says the shake-up will address an important need.
"The data is hard and real. There needed to be a response to it," he said.
"Our percentage of children from those equity groups would be lower than the state average, but about eight per cent of our students are families from the lowest quarter of social economic advantage.
"We have about eight Aboriginal students, and quite a lot - about 25 of children getting learning support, or those who require adjustments to their learning."
He said parents shouldn't fear that their child would be blocked from getting a place because of the introduction of the changes.
"Some families may say 'hang on a second will my child miss out because of this' - sure, and that's a fact, however there are already children missing out on their rightful place in the system because of their barriers," Mr McLean said.
Selective school places are on the increase, and Mr McLean says it's also because they offer more than an academic focus.
"There's a myth around selective schools that they're nerdy and don't have anything else going on but it's the opposite - students are hungry for all kinds of experiences," he said.
"We have a massive extra-curricular offering - it's through the roof. Our biggest program is music with well over 200 students and 20 ensembles. Debating is huge, and science is popular."
"The design of the selective entry process is also a very different model to 1991 - many more children are enrolled now. The opportunity in these environments has grown dramatically. The recent introduction of the high performance policy supports schools to deliver differentiated education across fields - academic, sporting, and others."
As for the students, a little friendly competition won't be an issue, he says.
"This is my fifth year here - my first fully selective school, and one of the things that struck me was the acceptance of children to others of difference of any kind," he said.
"When I started to get to know the community, it was a tangible, first impression. There is support for it, and a lack of discrimination against others. Students are prepare to advocate more strongly for their peers."
The changes will be implemented this year for 2023 enrolments.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
