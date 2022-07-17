A traditional topping out ceremony has been held to mark the completion of the building structure of Sutherland Hospital's operating theatre complex redevelopment.
The project will increase the number of operating and procedures rooms from six to ten, and also provide a new surgical short stay unit, recovery spaces, more staff amenities, a Central Sterilising Services Department and a new MRI suite.
Sutherland Shire MPs Mark Speakman, Eleni Petinos, Lee Evans and Melanie Gibbons joined hospital staff for the ceremony, which included a small tree being placed at the highest point, and tour of the building structure.
The new building and MRI are scheduled to be completed later this year and open to patients in 2023, with refurbishment works of older elements to follow.
The $88.5 million project builds on and supports the earlier $62.9 million Redevelopment Stage 1, which delivered a new and expanded emergency department, a larger intensive care unit, and additional general medical and surgical beds.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
