Four primary schools in St George and Sutherland Shire are getting a boost to their after hours service.
Under the initiative, Brighton Le Sands Public School, Cronulla Public School, Gymea North Public School and Heathcote Public School will have better access to before and after school care.
The NSW Government is rolling out 44 new hubs across the state in the next 12 months.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the purpose-built sites were part of a $40 million commitment to create more out of school hours care (OSHC) places.
"We've delivered 47 hubs already and will roll out more than 90 in total around the state, providing facilities for up to 4800 students," Ms Mitchell said.
"Every hub includes a play space, offices, toilets and kitchens, allowing students to enjoy a safe and fun environment, whilst providing parents with the flexibility they need.
"The NSW Government is focused on supporting working families and helping to cut waiting times in areas of high demand with 19,420 additional before and after school care places created since 2019."
The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, a program of $17.7 billion in public education infrastructure.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
