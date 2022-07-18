St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Government boosts before and after school care "hubs"

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hub boost: Cronulla Public School is among four primary schools in St George and Sutherland Shire to receive a boost to its after hours service. Picture: Chris Lane

Four primary schools in St George and Sutherland Shire are getting a boost to their after hours service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.