An artistic operation in colour

Operation Art, an annual exhibition celebrating the achievements of visual arts students, will be showcased at Hurstville Museum & Gallery, as part of a state-wide roadshow around NSW.
The art exhibition is an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead, in partnership with The NSW Department of Education to help make sick children feel better through the power of art.
A total of 50 of the 723 artworks created by NSW students from Kindergarten to Year 10 will be displayed from July 29-October 23 illustrating their artistic talents through art and design.
"Operation Art is celebrating its 27th anniversary and excited to host the exhibition for the first time within our local government area," Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said.
"The bespoke creations can help make a positive impact to the wider community, featuring native Australian flora, animals, portraits and colours that evoke important topics such as inclusion, diversity and mental health."
A series of workshops and professional learning opportunities in visual arts for teachers and students will coincide with the exhibition, from August 28-September 2 at Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
The Operation Art exhibition has been displayed at various locations around the state including the Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Olympic Park and regional galleries.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
