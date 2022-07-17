St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Operation Art exhibition celebrates 27th anniversary

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 17 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 10:15pm
An artistic operation in colour

Operation Art, an annual exhibition celebrating the achievements of visual arts students, will be showcased at Hurstville Museum & Gallery, as part of a state-wide roadshow around NSW.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

