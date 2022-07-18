S2S 50th success

It was a welcome weekend sunny spell as the Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf made its return to the Southern Sydney event calendar.
In perfect conditions the race was taken out by a visiting Canberra raider, Joshua Johnson in a time of 32.59.
Advertisement
The women's event was won by the Blue Mountains Marnie Ponton in 37.31.
Wanda Surf Lifesaving Club has now run the iconic 11km race from Sutherland to the surf at Wanda Beach for 50 years. It's the second longest running fun run in Australia - second to the City to Surf, by one year.
4000 participants joined the walk, jog, run or race and Nathan Spinner, Wanda's President, thanked all the volunteers and major sponsor The Tradies who all worked to make it happen.
"It's just good to back and have the event run, we had some issues to fix as we went, but it will provide much needed new funds for surf lifesaving, and we are going to need it " he said
There have been some great winners in the past including multiple champions and Commonwealth gold medallists Kerryn McCann and Andrew Lloyd, and Elzy Wellings who is about to take on all comers in the Commonwealth Games Marathon.
Brooke's pro sprint and Andrew Lloyd shield winner Joshua Johnson was in the small leading pack of three just behind the 2019 winner Kevin Batt but broke away near Northies at a kilometre to go, running away with his first win here.
"Thanks to everyone who came out and cheered me on, the atmosphere was fantastic for so early in the morning.'he said
St George District Athletics club runner Nathan Breen finished seventh in a time of 34.51.
Marnie Ponton was there to collect her winner's cheque, saying she is a marathon runner and is using these shorter races to make her times quicker.
"I was in the leading bunch from the start and then about 5 km in, I started to work the hills and went on with it.
"That little hill at the very end is the hardest because by then your cooked.
Tradies Chairman Dennis McHugh joined with Mayor Camello Pesce saying it was a great 50 yrs celebration.
"I did beat the winner," Dennis said.
"But I did it in a car."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.