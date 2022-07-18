St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

S2S 50th success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:10am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Return: In perfect conditions 4000 participants joined the start of the 50th running of the Sutherland to Surf on Sunday.Picture John Veage

It was a welcome weekend sunny spell as the Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf made its return to the Southern Sydney event calendar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.