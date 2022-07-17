Dragons skipper Ben Hunt was doing everything he could to try beat the Roosters, even dragging his team back into the game with a try in the 26th minute after being down 12-0 on Saturday on the Central Coast.
Hunt then produced a monster 40-20 kick in the next set to put the Dragons on the attack and Zac Lomax put on some good footwork to make it two tries in three minutes for the Red V.
A penalty against the Roosters for breaking early from a scrum gave Lomax a shot from right in front and he converted for 14-12.
When Mat Feagai crossed out wide and Lomax converted it was 20-20.
That was as close as the Dragons got, the Roosters put the pedal down, pushing the game out of reach when Joseph Suaalii soared through the air to pull down a Walker bomb and cross for the 11th try of his short career.
The final score blowing out to 54-26,the Roosters now having won eight of their past nine games against the Dragons.
Dragons coach Griffin said it was an enormous effort from Hunt to play.
"I can't wrap Ben enough. He's one of the best players in the game and one of the toughest players in the game, we just needed to play better for him today."
The Dragons are now at home to Manly at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday - Tariq Sims will be back on deck to face the Sea Eagles after his suspension.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
