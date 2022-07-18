Up till three years ago, it was easy to take Sutherland Shire's biggest annual community event for granted.
Not anymore.
In 2020 and 2021, the 50th anniversary of Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf fun run and walk had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, leaving a big hole in shire community and sporting life.
But, on Sunday, the event returned in beautiful winter sunshine, with thousands streaming down Kingsway on their way to the finishing line at Don Lucas Reserve, next to the glistening sea.
The spectacle of the top runners with their powerful strides, mums and dads running or walking with their kids or pushing them in strollers, and the excited sharing of experiences of participants at the end was fantastic to see again.
Nearly 4000 people registered, but only 3445 finished. With the virus surging again, it appears many withdrew beforehand while, as usual, some completed only part of the course.
Wanda Surf Life Saving Club, which organises the event and invests proceeds in vital equipment, was very happy with the response.
"You did it," the club said in a Facebook post. "Thanks to all the runners and walkers who took on the Tradies S2S today, it was awesome, and what a cracking day to celebrate our 50 year anniversary".
Club president Nathan Spinner said, "It's great to be back. I think the most pleasing thing for us is that we managed to have the event.
"The numbers are where we are at in the community with COVID. I think 4000 is a really good effort for our first one back. We are now looking forward to our 51st run in 2023."
Mr Spinner said, with expenses still being tallied, it appeared the financial outcome was "just better than a break-even position".
"For us it was about making sure the event got back on the shire's calendar and we feel we have achieved that and can grow it again from here," he said. "The feedback was really good and the sponsors were very happy.
"I would like to acknowledge the effort of our S2S Coordinator Karen Byron, Wanda members and supporters who volunteered their time leading up to race day and on the day. Without them the event would not be possible."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
