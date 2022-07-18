It was a big day for the Como Jannali JRLFC on Saturday hosting its annual Indigenous Round to celebrate the end of NAIDOC week.
Wearing special jerseys it also served to show the contribution of their 50 plus indigenous team members.
The Como kids performed their own dance, inspired by the Emu and lead by Dean McKewin, Tamika Fitzgerald, Glen Mitchell and Jai Mckewin.
It was also a good day on the field as their Open Age team were big 26-10 winners over the Aquinas Colts.
It was dominant performance by the Crocs but unfortunately the game was marred by the late send-off of two Colts players who now face the NSWRL judiciary for striking offences.
Uncle Col Hardy entertained the crowd and Aunty Deana Schreiber performed a welcome to country.
But the stars of the show were the kids who embraced their culture, the dance and enjoyed every minute.
