Woronora Marathon race comes down to a sprint

Local paddlers showcased their abilities with some strong results in the marathon paddling race held at Woronora last weekend.
The river - and the Sutherland Shire Canoe Club - hosted round seven of Paddle NSW's 2022 Marathon Series on Saturday, July 16, out of Burnum Burnum Reserve. The event was also the second race of the 2022 PNSW Junior Marathon Series.
Cade Barnes (SSCC) finished third in Division 1 over the 20km distance with a time of 1hr:36m:05.6 with Lane Cove's Brett Greenwood winning in 1hr:33m:07.7- Darren Lee from Cronulla Sutherland Kayak Club was sixth.
Michael McKeogh and James Haigh from CSKC were second in their divisions as was David Dibdin from SSCC, while fellow club member Lachlan Stokes finished fifth. Finishing third in his 20km division was SSCC's Adrian Di Cesare .
Other SSCC members posting strong results in their various divisions were Katherine Collings and Mark Sundin in Division Four (20km), Michael Dellapina in Division Seven (20km) and John Mollard (Division 11) over 10kms.
Competitors from 13 clubs came to Woronora to compete, from across Sydney and as far afield as Canberra, the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley.
The course was held on a five-kilometre loop starting at the boat ramp at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary.
