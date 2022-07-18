St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Woronora Marathon race comes down to a sprint

By Liz Swanton
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:00am, first published 2:40am
Close: First and second battle it out in the Woronora Marathon paddle on Saturday morning-Brett Greenwood (red sleeves) won in a photo finish time of 1.33.07. Picture John Veage

Local paddlers showcased their abilities with some strong results in the marathon paddling race held at Woronora last weekend.

