St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fundraiser for teenager killed in crash at Loftus

Updated July 18 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fundraiser for teenager killed in crash at Loftus

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a 17-year-old teenager who died at Loftus on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.