Fundraiser for teenager killed in crash at Loftus

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a 17-year-old teenager who died at Loftus on Sunday morning.
Nicholas Pugh was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Princes Highway on July 17 just after 3am.
His car, a Ford Territory, was travelling north and collided with trees. He died at the scene.
His relative, Veronica Pierce, has launched a fundraiser to support his family.
About $20,000 has been raised.
"I'm fundraising for my sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Tony Pugh," she says on the GoFundMe page.
"They have just lost their 17-year-old son in a tragic car accident on 17th July 2022.
"As the family car was written off, they desperately need funds to replace it and need help with funeral costs.
"My sister Pauline cares for her ill husband Tony, who has Parkinson's disease, and her autistic son Jacob while raising two other children. As neither parent is able to work, they need desperate help."
Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
