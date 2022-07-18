St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Community survey to help me serve you better

Updated July 18 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

Last month I launched a series of community surveys on issues in the Kogarah electorate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.