St George Matters with Chris Minns: Community survey to help me serve you better

Last month I launched a series of community surveys on issues in the Kogarah electorate.
These surveys are important to me as they make sure I am focused on the issues that matter to you. Thank you to everyone who has filled out my community surveys so far.
According to the survey, the biggest issues in our area concern tolls and traffic congestion. The introduction of the toll on the M5 East has been devastating for our local communities. Not only because of the cost, but the increase in traffic, rat-running and the constant noise pollution from trucks.
I am committed to do everything I can to fix this issue. A Minns Labor Government will keep the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Harbour Tunnel in public hands and every dollar we collect from these roads will go towards toll relief. NSW Labor has also introduced a bill to put an end to the extreme secrecy accompanying toll agreements and contracts. My full tolls relief package will be announced closer to the election.
The survey also identified the rebuilding of Carss Park Pool as a priority. It is clear from reading your responses to my survey just how important the pool is to our community.
If I am elected Premier in 2023, I am committed to seeing a rebuilt pool at Carss Park Pool. I am committed to giving this important piece of infrastructure back to the community.
Recently, our community has had some important local wins from my petitions. We saved Palm Court Car Park, the important local carpark that local shopkeepers relied on and Borgah and Bunyala street will get their much-needed footpaths.
It shows that if we work together as a community, we can make a difference.
If you have not filled out my community survey yet, you can do so here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSev0J3cBHAVb6z-q76-dOW9oiWSQhY092Hg4BDRpAR9lFOvkg/viewform.
