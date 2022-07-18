St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

People evacuated after machinery crashes through bank wall at Bexley

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:40am
Picture: Fire & Rescue NSW

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have rushed to Bexley where demolition machinery has crashed through a bank wall.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

