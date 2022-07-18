People evacuated after machinery crashes through bank wall at Bexley

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have rushed to Bexley where demolition machinery has crashed through a bank wall.
Demolition work was being carried out at a site next to the Forest Road bank at about 1pm on Monday, July 18, when a piece of concrete, weighing about 20 tonnes, penetrated the building's double brick wall.
Advertisement
The impact created a hole, measuring about two by four metres.
Six people were safely evacuated from the bank and offices above.
NSW Police are also at the scene, safeguarding the bank's contents.
FRNSW officers and engineers are determining the stability of the building following the mishap.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.