St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Sydney and Maureen Edwards celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Platinum legacy: Sydney, 92, and Maureen Edwards, 90, of Caringbah celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in 2022.

On their wedding day 70 years ago, Sydney and Maureen Edwards were literally in the dark.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.