On their wedding day 70 years ago, Sydney and Maureen Edwards were literally in the dark.
It was July 11, and as they were about to join together in lasting union, there was a power shortage in the church.
But it made for quite the romantic atmosphere, as the candles lit up the altar and surrounds, which the couple fondly remembers as a beautiful moment.
They were married at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Arncliffe at 6pm.
The pair met when they were both working at Nestle in Sydney. They began their married life together in Balmain, but they returned to Arncliffe.
In January 1953 they purchased a block of land at Caringbah on the northern end, and moved into their new house in December 1955. It was there they raised five children - Stephen, Carmel, Phillip, Gregory and Kathryn. Sadly, Phillip died of an illness in 2013.
Mr and Mrs Edwards were active supporters of many junior associations including Cronulla-Caringbah Junior Rugby League Club, Cronulla Marching Girls Association and De La Salle Football and cricket clubs.
Mr Edwards played cricket with De La Salle alongside his sons, and umpired for that club and for Sutherland Junior Cricket Association.
In 1967 when the Cronulla Sharks joined the NRL competition, he was a doorman for the team's change rooms at Sutherland Oval.
In 2003, the couple downsized and moved to a villa closer to the centre of Caringbah.
They joined Caringbah Probus and enjoyed several excursions, coach tours and gained lasting friendships.
During this time, Mr Edwards was the secretary and treasurer, and Mrs Edwards was the welfare officer and organiser of guest speakers for the club's monthly meetings.
They have 17 grandchildren, 19 - soon to be 20, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
They say the reason for their long lasting marriage is honouring the vows they made, patience and caring for each other.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
