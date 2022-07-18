St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man dies in three-vehicle crash at Roselands.

Updated July 18 2022 - 9:15pm, first published 9:11pm
Fatal crash at Roselands

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash at Roselands.

