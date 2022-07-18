Fatal crash at Roselands

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash at Roselands.
A police statement said, about 6.30pm yesterday (Monday), emergency services attended the intersection of Canterbury Road and Fairview Road at Roselands, following reports of a head-on collision.
Advertisement
Officers from Campsie Police Area Command arrived and found a silver Ford Laser sedan, travelling west on Canterbury Road, and a silver Toyota RAV4, which was travelling in the opposite direction, had collided.
A silver Honda Jazz sedan, which was also travelling in the eastbound lanes, was also struck by the vehicles involved.
Despite the efforts of first responders, the driver of the Ford Laser - believed to be a 36-year-old man - died at the scene.
The respective drivers and single occupants of the RAV4 and Honda, a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Liverpool hospital for further treatment and mandatory testing. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.
A crime scene was established and road closures put in place while police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The roadway was re-opened in both directions at 12.30am.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Campsie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report regarding the man's death will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.