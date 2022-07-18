New information from the victim has led to the reopening of an investigation into the sexual assault of a woman at Penshurst almost 40 years ago.
About 9pm on Thursday March 17, 1983, a 19-year-old woman was inside a phone box on Ocean Street, near the intersection of Forest Road, when she was forced into a van by a man.
Advertisement
The woman was driven away and sexually assaulted before being released on Roberts Avenue, Mortdale.
Chief Inspector Robert Allison, Crime Manager, St George Police Area Command, said, in November 2020, detectives began reinvestigating after the victim made contact and provided new information about the vehicle involved.
"A few lines of inquiry were pursued, but didn't bear fruit," he said.
"We have now released an image of a Kombi van similar in appearance to the one involved in the incident.
"We are hoping the image will jog the memory of someone who lived in that area at that time, or who knew of the vehicle in some other way.
"I think a lot of teenagers, in particular, are very observant when it comes to vehicles, and may remember something that can help with the investigation."
The vehicle depicted in the image is described as a light blue Volkswagen Kombi panel van with no rear seats.
In addition, police are appealing to speak to a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with an average build, a fair complexion, and brown/auburn wavy hair.
He is believed to have been aged in his 20s or 30s at the time of the incident.
A phone box, albeit a much more modern facility, still stands at the location.
Police investigated the assault at the time but, despite extensive investigations, no one has been charged.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact St George Police Area Command on 8566 7499; or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.