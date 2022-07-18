Appeal to locate woman missing from Hurstville

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Hurstville.
Raelene Roach, aged 51, walked out of a care facility at Carrington Avenue, Hurstville at 9.20am on Monday,18 July.
When she could not be located officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced investigations to locate her.
Inquiries have established that she was last seen at Hurstville Railway Station at 9.36am
There are serious concerns for Raelene's welfare as she lives with a number of health conditions.
Raelene is described as Caucasian appearance, 140cm, medium build with grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink jumper, black pants and black shoes.
Raelene is known to frequent the Hurstville and Newtown areas.
Anyone with information about Raelene's whereabouts are urged to contact Kogarah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
