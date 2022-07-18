St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to locate woman missing from Hurstville

Updated July 18 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:06pm
Missing: Raelene Roach, aged 51, walked out of a care facility at Carrington Avenue, Hurstville at 9.20am on Monday.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Hurstville.

