St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former JD's Bar & Grill owner John Quinlan banned from industry for life over 'savage' assault

Updated July 19 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:04am
John Quinlan, former owner of JD's Grill and Bar at Cronulla.

The former owner of JD's Bar and Grill in Cronulla has been banned from the industry for life after the violent assault of two patrons.

