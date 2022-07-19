The former owner of JD's Bar and Grill in Cronulla has been banned from the industry for life after the violent assault of two patrons.
The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority imposed the penalty following an investigation by officers from Liquor and Gaming NSW.
Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority chair Philip Crawford said the assault "went beyond a brawl and demonstrated a level of savagery that has no place around the service of alcohol or management of a licensed premises".
"Clearly the community will not tolerate any licensees predisposed to this sort of behaviour and neither will the regulator," he said.
The case was revealed in a weekend statement issued by Liquor and Gaming NSW, which operates within the Department of Enterprise Investment and Trade.
The statement said Mr Quinlan no longer worked at, or owned, JDs Bar and Grill.
Liquor and Gaming NSW said CCTV of the incident, which was released to the media, showed "Mr Quinlan continually punching, pushing, slapping, kneeing, stomping and pulling the hair of both victims to the point where their physical injuries are visible. He kicked the victims back down whenever they tried to move out of the stairwell".
Liquor and Gaming CEO Anthony Keon said the assault was "a shocking display of violence made worse by its duration".
"In October 2019 at his restaurant, licensee John Quinlan served copious amounts of alcohol to a male and a female acquaintance, as well as consuming excessive amounts himself, and all three became heavily intoxicated," Mr Keon said.
"In the process of leaving the venue, the male patron provoked Mr Quinlan who responded with a sustained attack that lasted about 15 minutes and caused both victims serious injury.
"Immediately after the incident, Liquor and Gaming successfully sought to have Mr Quinlan's Responsible Service of Alcohol competency card suspended for a year, with the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority also imposing a first strike."
Mr Quinlan was convicted in Sutherland Local Court on two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm with an Apprehended Personal Violence Order in place for two years for the victims' protection.
Liquor and Gaming also took disciplinary action against the licensee seeking to have him disqualified from the industry. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority subsequently found Mr Quinlan unfit to hold a liquor licence, manage a licensed premises or be the close associate of a licensee for life, due to the significant risk he posed to the community in those positions.
Liquor and Gaming said, between July 2018 and October 2019, police issued Mr Quinlan eight penalty notices. Six notices related to breaches of the venue's liquor licence conditions, one to the sale or supply of liquor not in accordance with authority, and one related to permitting intoxication at the venue.
