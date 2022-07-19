Success of inaugural NAIDOC Youth and Family Day

3Bridges Community partnered with Georges River Council to hold the inaugural 3Bridges NAIDOC Week Youth and Family Day at Penshurst Park on Friday, July 15.
The day was a chance for the community to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements.
Advertisement
More than 1,000 people attended the event including many families and local youth.
The day started with a traditional Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country by the Penshurst-based perfomance group Koomurri Aboriginal Incursion.
There were cultural performances throughout the day, a variety of stalls, face painting, a youth chill out zone, a Mums and Bubs tent, Elders Tent, arts area, volleyball, basketball and more.
One of the highlights was an Oz Tag competition that was sponsored by Club Rivers and was won by Redfern Youth Connect.
Oatley Lions provided a sausage sizzle and Dragons players turned up to lend their support.
All activities on the day were free.
"It was a great success and we will definitely be back next year," a 3Bridges spokesperson said.
Sponsors of the inaugural event were Koomurri Aboriginal Incursion, Club Rivers, Headspace Hurstville, King Carlos Coffee Roasters, Commonwealth Bank, Collective Maintenance Services, ARA Indigenous Services and the BY Group.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.