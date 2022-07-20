Light up at Miranda

There is still time to catch the Festival of Lights at Westfield Miranda, on until July 31.
Let kids' imaginations run wild as they explore an array of colours from 5pm.
Festival of Lights: Dine Under the Stars is a collaboration between Hazelhurst Art Centre and Westfield Miranda.
There will also be family fun activities including face painting, glitter artists, light-up balloon twisters and live entertainment.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
