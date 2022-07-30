From the school halls of Bexley to a top university research hub, you could confidently say Adam Ritchie has made his former educational provider proud.
The ex-student of Sydney Technical High School was in the class of 1995, but it was in 2022 he returned to a familiar stomping ground, to be inducted in the alumni hall of fame - and for good reason.
Dr Ritchie is based at the University of Oxford in the UK, and was a key player in developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
After he graduated from high school, Dr Ritchie studied Microbiology and Immunology at the University of NSW. He completed a PhD in Immunology in 2005, before he moved to the UK to further his research.
The immunologist, lecturer in human science (medical genetics) and senior vaccine project manager was pivotal in the production and successful roll-out of large-scale manufacturing of the Oxford-AZ vaccine, which resulted in billions of doses being distributed across 170 countries.
Prior to joining the Jenner Institute, which brings together investigators who design and develop several vaccines, Dr Ritchie was at the Blavatnik School of Government - a global school committed to improving the quality of public policymaking worldwide. It was there he trained policy makers in science, including for vaccine manufacturing and pandemic preparedness.
This was valuable information used by government, business, and non-government organisations, in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also advised officials during the West African ebola outbreak in the mid-2010s.
I wasn't always the best student but more of a late bloomer. In year 10, I was in the bottom science class at the school, not the top one.- University of Oxford immunologist, Adam Ritchie
On July 29 he met with students and his former chemistry teacher at the all boys' school in St George.
He spoke about career pathways, some which may take unexpected turns.
"It was great to be back at Sydney Tech, where I first developed my interest in biology," Dr Ritchie said.
"I really wanted [students] to understand that there are lots of pathways to impact and success, and that I wasn't always the best student but more of a late bloomer. In year 10 I was in the bottom science class at the school, not the top one."
Dr Ritchie also shared his views on the importance of vaccination, including boosters.
A recent study, published in The Economist this month, found that in 2021, a total of 20 million lives were saved by the jabs. Researchers analysed which shots were most widely administered in each country, to estimate which one averted most deaths. The AstraZeneca-Oxford jab tied for first place with Pfizer-BioNTech.
"[It] remains very important. We're fortunate to have several vaccines available, all of which remain very effective at decreasing the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19," Dr Ritchie said.
"I've been privileged to be involved in developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is estimated to have saved over six million lives globally during the first year of the vaccine roll-out."
Despite its extensive experience of vaccine development, the University of Oxford had never manufactured more than a few thousand doses of any single vaccine until 2020.
Dr Ritchie is now working on a new, cheaper vaccine against rabies and will enable for mass-vaccination campaigns.
"My primary interest is making sure that scientific knowledge has a positive impact on people's lives, whether this is through the development of vaccines or at the interface of science with public policy," Dr Ritchie said.
"I am especially interested in the interaction between infectious agents and humans as host, and have done research on COVID-19, rabies, malaria, HIV, and prions."
Sydney Tech Principal, Steven So, said it was interesting to hear about Dr Ritchie's experiences of observing the emergence and progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and the need to develop a vaccine.
"His inspirational talk addressed his leadership of the successful development of the AZ vaccine," he said.
"We are proud to call him our own."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
