St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Project Youth rolls up its sleeves for blood donations at Red Cross Lifeblood Miranda

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vital drops: Kevin, Carlee and Tash from Project Youth support a blood donation drive.

Project Youth workers showed a different kind of support to the community this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.