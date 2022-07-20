Project Youth workers showed a different kind of support to the community this month.
Staff helped save 12 lives by donating blood at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood at Miranda.
Every year the Australian Red cross collects 1.5 million blood donations, which go towards helping people with medical conditions that require blood regularly.
Healthy adults between the ages of 18-75 who meet donation criteria may be able to donate.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
