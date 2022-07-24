St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photos | Proposed new North Cronulla beach seawall to include 80-metre section of concrete steps and seating

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new $10 million seawall proposed for North Cronulla includes an 80-metre section comprising concrete steps and seating, where people will be able to sit and enjoy a coffee while looking out over the beach and ocean.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.