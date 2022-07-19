Georges River Libraries add another string to their bow

Georges River Libraries' are launching their new musical instrument collection with an evening of experimental and improvised music next week.
The new collection, which will be housed at Hurstville Library and has been designed to meet the needs of beginners to enthusiastic amateurs.
It consists of more than 100 items which will be available to loan for free by Georges River Libraries members including guitars (electric, acoustic, bass, lap steels), ukuleles, banjos, mandolins, violins, keyboards, synthesisers, drum pads, percussion instruments, plus a range of portable recording equipment and other peripheral items.
The new musical instrument collection is in keeping with the modern role of libraries that have a diverse array of collections and programs to support the community to develop their creative skills and interests, as well as to showcase local talent.
This includes creative writing, digital photography, audio and video, animation and so on. There's something to inspire everyone!
Georges River Libraries' new musical instrument collection will launch on Friday 29 July, 6.00pm with an experimental and improvised music performance at Hurstville Library, featuring Sydney musicians Laura Altman (clarinet/tins/objects/electronics), Adam Gottlieb (guitars), Jim Denley (flute/saxophone), and Aiden Smith(amplified cymbal/percussion).
Drinks will be provided by The Social Brewers from 6.00pm (18+ only).
This event will be the first opportunity to browse and borrow items from the collection.
Details:
Friday, 29 July 2022
Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Hurstville Library and Service Centre
Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville.
Cost: free
Accessibility Information
This venue is wheelchair accessible. Mobility parking is available within 300 metres of this venue. Seating will be available for those with mobility requirements.
Book online or for further information email library@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 9330 6111.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
